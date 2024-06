Pofátlanság: így húzzák le a turistákat a SIM-kártyákkal a budapesti repülőtéren

Do NOT ❌ buy a tourist sim card at Budapest Airport! Unless you are ready to pay unbelievable but €50 EUR / $55 USD is the cheapest prepaid sim card they sell at Budapest Airport. It is from Yettel and is only valid in Hungary, not even free EU data roaming included! Crazy price! dont fall for this scam! In the city you only pay $15 USD for something similar! Thank me later…